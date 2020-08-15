1/1
Gloria J. Davis
Mrs. Gloria J Davis

January 24, 1940-August 12, 2020

WOODSTOCK, GA-Mrs. Gloria J Davis, 80, of Woodstock, GA passed away August 12, 2020. Gloria was born on January 24, 1940 in Moline, IL to the late James White and Beulah Sullivan. She lived in the Quad City area most of her life. Gloria was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her children fondly remember the family camping and boating trips she took them on where they learned how to water ski, drive a boat and camping skills. She also enjoyed crocheting, quilting, reading and tending to her flower garden. After her children were older, Gloria became a successful business owner in the typesetting field. She will be deeply missed by her loving family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 61 loving years, Gerald "Cliff" Davis; son, Jerry Davis; daughters, Kathleen Versluis (Kevin), Leann Laird and Pamela Rose (Allen); 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and brother, Melvin White. Her brother, Bernard White preceded her in death.

A celebration of life service will be on Sunday August 16, 2020 at 2:00pm. There will be a viewing one hour prior to the service. For those who are unable to attend the service, it will be live streamed on the Woodstock Funeral Home Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Woodstock-Funeral-Home-134563673261373

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Gloria to your favorite charity.



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 15, 2020.
