Sandra Jean (Flynn) Moes

October 12, 1951-August 12, 2020

DAVENPORT-Sandra Jean (Flynn) Moes, 68, peacefully departed after a brief but courageous bout with cancer on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at her home in Davenport, Iowa, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 17, 2020, at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Sandra will be laid to rest at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 5:00-8:00pm with Prayers at 4:30pm. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com.

Sandy was born October 12, 1951, in Washington, Iowa, daughter of Richard W. and Betty Jean (Hancock) Flynn. She married Michael G. Moes, on August 7, 1971, recently celebrating 49 years of marriage. She attended Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, earning a LPN and serving as a nurse at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center in Davenport for 37 years until her retirement in 2018.

She loved caring for her plants and pets and enjoyed travel and cycling. Sandy participated in 27 Ragbrai Rides, as well as many other cycling events with her bicycle club, the Quad-City Divas, until the spring of 2020. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother, treasuring time and attention spent with her family more than anything else.

She is survived by her husband, Michael; son, Matthew and his wife, Kimberly; daughter, Amy; daughter, Casey and her wife, Laurie; seven grandchildren: Milah, Solaimon, Noah, Josiah, Alexa, Levon, and Judah; brother, Kelly Flynn and sisters, Sue Knapp and Sara Flynn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Jay and Michael Flynn, and granddaughter, Breanna Jean Moes.

To honor Sandy's memory, take in the birds in your backyard, go on a bike ride, donate blood, or drink a nice glass of Chardonnay.