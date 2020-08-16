Richard A. Tillberg

August 22, 1955-April 19, 2020

MOLINE-Richard A. Tillberg, 64, of Moline, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

A graveside memorial will be held 10:00 am on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Salem Lutheran Church.

Survivors include his sons, Dan (Annie) Tillberg, Blake (Jessica) Tillberg, Cullen Tillberg; grandchildren, Liana, Rosie, Jaylen, Brigid, Theodore, Ayla, Irelyn, Adelaide; mother, Barbara; siblings, Steve (Carol) Tillberg, Patti (Don) Rosene, and Jim (Cathy) Tillberg.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Tillberg.

