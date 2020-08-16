1/1
Richard A. Tillberg
1955 - 2020
Richard A. Tillberg

August 22, 1955-April 19, 2020

MOLINE-Richard A. Tillberg, 64, of Moline, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

A graveside memorial will be held 10:00 am on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Salem Lutheran Church.

Survivors include his sons, Dan (Annie) Tillberg, Blake (Jessica) Tillberg, Cullen Tillberg; grandchildren, Liana, Rosie, Jaylen, Brigid, Theodore, Ayla, Irelyn, Adelaide; mother, Barbara; siblings, Steve (Carol) Tillberg, Patti (Don) Rosene, and Jim (Cathy) Tillberg.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Tillberg.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Moline Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 736-7100
