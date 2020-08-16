Gertrude Vogel

June 15, 1920-August 11, 2020

DAVENPORT-Gertrude Vogel, 100, of Davenport, died August 11, 2020 at The Kahl Home.

Private services are being arranged through Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home with burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to The Congregation of the Humility of Mary or to Humility Homes and Services, Inc.

Gertrude was born June 15, 1920, to James and Veronica (Adam) Paetzold in Harper, Iowa. She graduated from St. Elizabeth Catholic High School, Harper, Iowa, in 1938 and on August 8, 1939, she married Alvin Vogel. They spent much of their married life in Sigourney, Iowa and moved to Davenport in 1985.

Faith, family and community were very important in Gertrude's life. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and, for many years, was active in its Altar and Rosary Society. She was an Associate of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary. She volunteered at CASI and enjoyed outings with a Red Hat Ladies group. Gertrude was most committed to her volunteer work with Humility of Mary Housing, Inc., where she worked endless hours preparing for her annual benefit sale that started out as a simple garage sale and grew so large it had to be held at the Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds. For her 95th birthday, Gertrude was honored with a ribbon cutting ceremony and renaming of the donation area as "Gertrude's Fresh Start Boutique".

Gertrude was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her daughter, Sister Mary Ann Vogel, CHM, Davenport, and to her daughters and sons-in-law: Norma and Ivan TeBrake, Sun City, Arizona, Kathy and Tim Whitty, Woodinville, Washington, Jane and Carl Griffin, Imlay City, Michigan; her sons and daughters-in-law: Don and Cheryl Vogel, Surprise, Arizona and Rick and Karen Vogel, Naperville, Illinois; her grandchildren: Julie, Matt, Ryan, Abbie, Shannon, Jeff, Brandon, Britney, Brenna, Jacob and Christopher; her great-grandchildren: Chaney, Cassie, Parker, Lily, Savannah, Halle, Claire, Kiala, Caleb, Landon, Braylin, Carmen, Tyler, Jake, Zach, Fletcher Jr, Ellie, Daxon, Teddy, Granger and Abigail. She is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Marc and Sue Paetzold, Winter Haven, Florida and her sisters-in-law: Mary Frances Vogel, Bettendorf and Marianne Vogel, Roswell, Georgia.

Gertrude was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin, her granddaughter, Michelle and her brothers: Bob, Art, Bernard and Kenny.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of The Kahl Home, especially the 3 South staff, for the loving care they gave their mother.

