Lois M. Capper

July 14, 1933-August 14, 2020

DAVENPORT-Lois M. Capper, 87, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Davenport Lutheran Home. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park.

Lois was born July 14, 1933 to Earl and Hattie (Seibel) Tunis in Davenport. She and Claude Capper were married on December 31, 1955 at St. Mark's in Davenport. They spent 39 years together until his passing in May, 1995. She lived in her home for 63 years. This is where she and Claude raised 4 wonderful boys. There were tough times but if family or friends needed a place to stay, the door was always open.

Those left to cherish her memory include sons: Keith (Cindy) Capper of Blue Grass, Iowa, Mike (Sheri) Capper of Raymore, Missouri, Terry (Janet) Capper of Bettendorf, Iowa, and David (Kris) Capper of Bettendorf, Iowa; grandchildren: Nicole Robb, Cory Capper, Katlynne Benizzi, Christopher Capper, Riley Capper, Kelly Capper, Daniel Capper, Jeff Capper, Amber Adomat, Lauren Capper, Christian Capper, Nathan Herbst, and Greta Herbst; great grandchildren: Nolan, Michael, Lydia, Eleanor, Frederick, Mabel, Maddox, Mackenzie, Kaitlynn, Andrew, and Kaleb; great-great grandchild, Bentley; and sister-in-law, Jackie Tunis of Davenport, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Claude Capper; sisters, Dorothy, Jean, Betty, and Marie; and brothers, Earl Jr. and Richard.

The family would like to thank Davenport Lutheran Home for their care and compassion over the last 2 years. A special thanks to Denita, Cheyenne, Tara, and John.