James R. "Jim" Adamson
1944 - 2020
James R. "Jim" Adamson

March 14, 1944 - August 16, 2020

ROCK ISLAND - James R. "Jim" Adamson, 76, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 am Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be 4-7pm Wednesday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Masks will be required at all services. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors by American Legion Post 246, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clarissa Cook Hospice House.

Jim was born March 14, 1944 in Burlington, IA, the son of LeRoy and Clara (Nelson) Adamson. He married Patricia J. Moore on July 2, 1971 in Wheaton, IL.

Jim was a U.S. Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam Era. Jim was owner and operator of Adamson Accounting, Moline, retiring in 2007.

Jim was a former member of Oakwood Country Club, Coal Valley. He enjoyed golfing and woodworking.

Survivors include his wife, Patty; children, Christy (Glen) Sancken and family, Abby and Kara, Geneseo, Steve (Monica) Adamson and family, Blake and Breanne, Milan, Erin (Dean) Magee and family, Jackson and Adelyn, Elmwood, IL and Mike (Whitney) Adamson and family, Brady and Caleb, Plainfield, IL and brother, Dick (Carol) Adamson, Mt. Prospect, IL.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
