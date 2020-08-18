James T. Murrell

February 23, 1978 - August 14, 2020

DAVENPORT - James T. Murrell, 42, of Davenport, died unexpectedly, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Genesis East, Davenport. Funeral services to celebrate Jim's life will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. at funeral home. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing if you are planning on attending.

James Thomas Murrell was born on February 23, 1978 in Davenport, a son of James W. and Evelyn M. (Untz) Murrell. He worked in the construction field.

Jim enjoyed making his family and friends laugh. He had a big heart and shared that joy of giving by being an organ donor.

Survivors include his daughter, Kalyssa, mother, Evelyn Murrell, siblings: Mike Murrell, Diane Murrell, Dave Murrell, Pat Murrell, John Murrell, Dan Murrell, Mary Ekstand, Colleen Murrell, Julie (Mike) McClellan, Thomas (Stephanie) Murrell, all of Davenport, and Steve (Melissa) Murrell, Clinton; special nephews that were more like a brothers, Kenneth Murrell and Mark Murrell; and many other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and nephews, Steven James Murrell and Tyler Ekstrand

