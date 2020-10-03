1/1
Eddie L. Harrison
Eddie L. Harrison

April 10, 1939-September 27, 2020

Mr. Eddie Lee Harrison was the second of fourteen children born to the union of the late Essie and Minnie Lee (Craig) Harrison on April 10, 1939 in Dekalb, MS. He confessed hope in Christ at an early age and united with the Mission Ridge M.B. Church in Preston, MS. He attended Macedonia School in Dekalb, MS.

In his early years, Eddie relocated to Davenport, IA where he was employed with Buesing Automotive for many years before starting his own business, Automotive Electric Tech. Thereafter, he volunteered as an Emergency Red member to help locate missing individuals across the world. He found great joy in traveling, especially to Germany and London.

On Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 6:33 a.m., he was called by the Heavenly Father. He was preceded in death by his parents; six sisters: Gussie Ree Harrison, Ethel Mae Clowers, Irma Jean Boyd, Minnie Inez Neal, Glenda Lou Harrison, and Kathlenn Cooper; two brothers: Essie Odell Harrison and Thomas Harrison.

Eddie leaves to cherish his memory; two sons: Ronald Harrison and Jefferson H. Hill all of Davenport, IA; two daughters: Rita P. Harrison of Davenport, IA and Miranda (Austin) Kerns of Aurora, CO; three grandchildren: Kiara, Gavin, and Audrey; three brothers: Joe Wayne (Jimmie Ruth) Harrison of Preston, MS, J.D. Harrison of Dekalb, MS, and Curtis (Joyce) Harrison of Lauderdale, MS; two sisters: Lida (Dwight) Mann of Orlando, FL and Frances Fields of Fort Knox, KY; one aunt: Ernestine Craig of Chandler, AZ; a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 3, 2020.
October 3, 2020
Janice Welch
October 3, 2020
A great and honorable man. He worked on our vehicles many years. So trustworthy and always enjoyable to be around. My condolences to his family
Phyllis J Hughes
