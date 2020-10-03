Rebecca "Becky" Bowman

January 22, 1951-October 1, 2020

Davenport - Rebecca "Becky" Bowman, 69, of Davenport passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her home. Cremation will be done with a memorial service to be held later. Memorials may be made to the family and online condolences can be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Survivors include 3 sons Jerry Jr., Joey Sr., & Ricky Sr. Bowman; Special Daughter in law and grandson Cathy & Christian Hyde; several grandchildren including Joey Bowman Jr; great grandchildren; sisters June Leible & Geraldine Hillman; & brothers Donald, Rex, Frank, & David Hillman.

Becky was preceded in death by her parents, a sister & 2 brothers.