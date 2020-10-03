We will always remember his great sense of humor and that smile. Gary introduced my and my husband (45 years togethet) at The Col Ballroom in Davenport, Iowa at a Enoch Smokey concert. We danced, laughed and had the best time. He also took me to a Styx concert when they weren't even known at Blackhawk College. What fond memories. Your in GODS HANDS NOW. You will be missed friend. Peace..

Jeanette & Jon Johnson

Friend