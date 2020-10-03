Gary was My Close Friend insincerity’s Jr. High School. What A Awesome Friend!! So Sad. Hope He didn’t Suffer. ❤
Tami Bowers/Suter
Friend
October 4, 2020
We will always remember his great sense of humor and that smile. Gary introduced my and my husband (45 years togethet) at The Col Ballroom in Davenport, Iowa at a Enoch Smokey concert. We danced, laughed and had the best time. He also took me to a Styx concert when they weren't even known at Blackhawk College. What fond memories. Your in GODS HANDS NOW. You will be missed friend. Peace..
Jeanette & Jon Johnson
Friend
October 4, 2020
Like so many, I am baffled by Gary’s death! He was a friendly and funny guy with a great sense of humor! May you RIP Gary! You will be missed!
Anita
Family
October 4, 2020
Gary was my friend and my bandmate since the age of 13. He knew music and the artists behind it. He was also a great artist and could draw like nobody's business. Garrison Wilhite was his stage name. He will be greatly missed. Rock on in heaven Garrison. Rest in peace my friend. Sincerely, Jeffrey Shelton
Jeffrey Shelton
Friend
October 3, 2020
I was Garrison’s neighbor and loved chatting with him about various things. Rest In Peace buddy.
Linda Anders
Neighbor
