1/1
Cherie Smith
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cherie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Cherie Smith

September 12, 1947-August 26, 2020

DAVENPORT-Cherie Smith, former Davenport resident, current resident of Somerville Texas, lost her battle with cancer. Survived by fiance, Arnold Micklus; David Smith Senior; sons, Dave and Sam Smith (Noreen); daughters, Kimberly Terry (Joel); Babette Derendinger (Aaron); grandchildren, Adrianna Puchta (Brandon); Valerie and Brittney Herdeaz; Raegan and Maverick Smith; KamiRae Terry; and Jacob and Sydney Derendinger

Her service is October 9th, at 10a.m. in Garland Texas. A live stream is available, contact a family member for details. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Cherie's favorite animal shelter Dogwood Farms Sanctuary in Troy Missouri: dogwoodfarm@dogwoodfarmkennel.com or - P.O. Box 53 - Troy, MO 63379.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Service
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved