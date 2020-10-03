1/1
JoAnn P. Jay
1934 - 2020
JoAnn P. Jay

July 24, 1934-October 2, 2020

Davenport - JoAnn Patricia Jay, 86, of Davenport, Iowa died on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Silvercrest Garner Senior Living, Davenport.

Private family graveside services will take place at a later date at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Quad City Botanical Center, Rock Island.

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

JoAnn Patricia Kerr was born on July 24, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of John and Mary (Danley) Kerr. She married Terry R. Jay on June 20, 1953 in Northlake, Illinois. He preceded her in death on February 10, 2007.

JoAnn was self-employed as a beautician for more than 20 years. She also worked at the Davenport City Assessor's Office for 7 years and at Davey Tree Expert Company as a secretary.

JoAnn was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Bettendorf.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Deb (Paul) Hayes, Alison (Darrel) Bernhardt, Claudia (August) Landis, Brian (Jill) Jay, nine grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Terry and close friend and companion, Richard Whisler who had recently passed away.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing JoAnn's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.



Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Memories & Condolences
October 5, 2020
Comfort Planter
KYLE FINKE
October 4, 2020
Dear Deb, Alison, Claudia and Brian. So sorry to hear about your mother. She was a fun and loving person at the Fountains. I did not realize they moved. Our thoughts, sympathies and prayers are with you. May God hold all of you in the palm of his hand during the sorrow of your mom. Treasure and cherish the memories of your mom. Ruthann and Pat Clapp
Ruthann Clapp
Friend
