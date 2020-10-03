JoAnn P. Jay

July 24, 1934-October 2, 2020

Davenport - JoAnn Patricia Jay, 86, of Davenport, Iowa died on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Silvercrest Garner Senior Living, Davenport.

Private family graveside services will take place at a later date at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Quad City Botanical Center, Rock Island.

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

JoAnn Patricia Kerr was born on July 24, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of John and Mary (Danley) Kerr. She married Terry R. Jay on June 20, 1953 in Northlake, Illinois. He preceded her in death on February 10, 2007.

JoAnn was self-employed as a beautician for more than 20 years. She also worked at the Davenport City Assessor's Office for 7 years and at Davey Tree Expert Company as a secretary.

JoAnn was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Bettendorf.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Deb (Paul) Hayes, Alison (Darrel) Bernhardt, Claudia (August) Landis, Brian (Jill) Jay, nine grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Terry and close friend and companion, Richard Whisler who had recently passed away.

