Patricia Beth Decker Finley

July 9, 1949-October 1, 2020

BETTENDORF-Patricia Beth Decker Finley, 71, of Bettendorf, IA and formerly Fort Madison, IA, was called Home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at 12:25 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals with her daughter at her side. She was born on July 9, 1949 in LaHarpe, IL to George R. & Lois P. Shutwell Crane. She married Paul L. Decker on July 20, 1974 in Carthage, IL. He preceded her in death on February 22, 2008. She married Carl O. Finley on February 19, 2011 in Laurinburg, NC. He preceded her in death on March 25, 2016. She was a homemaker and a hairdresser at King-Lynk Funeral Home for many years.

Beth had an unshakeable faith in God in the most trying times, though she would humbly give credit for that faith to the two loves of her life, Paul and Carl. Though her trials were not few, Beth emerged from each one as a triumphant warrioress. Caregiving was an innate part of Beth's being. Whether she was taking impeccable care of her family, working as a home health aide, perfecting someone's hair (including her own), or being a loyal friend to anyone in need, Beth's love for others knew no bounds. In addition to caring for her family full-time, Beth's past work included being a talented hairdresser, church secretary, teacher's aide, and volunteer for political and Pro-Life causes. "Home" was anywhere Beth was, and she especially enjoyed making comfortable havens in Iowa, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

A staunch Republican, one of Beth's favorite pastimes was discussing politics, watching Fox News and being a member of the Scott County Republican Women organization. Though she will be especially missed on Election Day, she and all of her heavenly Republican friends and family will enjoy the best seats in the house!

Beth also enjoyed taking trips, shopping, being near the ocean and in the mountains, swimming, attending show choir competitions, and going to musicals and movies with family and friends. She had exquisite taste in home decor, jewelry, and gardening, and knew how to create beauty for others to enjoy.

Besides being a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, being a "Grammy" was a special and favorite role. Beth loved her only granddaughter with her whole heart and was blessed to develop a special and unbreakable bond during Ava's five years.

Beth's witty sense of humor, her musical laugh, her beautiful smile, and her warm hugs will always be remembered.

Beth is survived by: 1-daughter: Lori (Ryan) Vitek of Wauconda, IL; 1-granddaughter: Ava Vitek of Wauconda, IL; 1-brother: Robert (Kathy) Crane of Fort Madison, IA; her in-laws: Jim and Sheryl Decker of Fort Madison, IA; and several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by: her parents, both husbands & 1-brother, Richard Crane.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A graveside service will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Gethsemane Cemetery with Rev. Joseph Phung officiating. A memorial has been established in Beth's memory. Online condolences to Beth's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.