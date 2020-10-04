1/
Rebecca "Becky" Dirks
Rebecca "Becky" Dirks, 59, of Davenport, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
Memories & Condolences
October 5, 2020
She was one of a kind just loved her but we never got to take a harley ride. She was the best mom and grandma. She will ne truly missed by all she touched
Colleen Parrick
October 5, 2020
My heart breaks for your loss. Many childhood memories growing up with Becky. May God comfort you during this time and wrap his arms around you all.
Kelly Klemme
Friend
October 5, 2020
Even though grown up life took us in different directions and time slipped by quickly, you were a dear childhood friend and I was blessed to have known you. My heart is heavy that another good soul has left us. My sincere condolences for your family.
Jody Alderson Reed
Friend
October 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Another one from our neighborhood gone too soon! I am truly sorry for the loss of a childhood friend.
Karen Robertson Woomert
Friend
October 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you always.
Angel
Angel Parsons
Family
October 3, 2020
Randy and family. Our thoughts and prayers. We are so sorry for the loss of your wife, Mother and Grandmother. and our good friend Becky. She will be dearly missed.
Jason and Trish Ellis
Friend
