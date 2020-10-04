1/1
George F. Keeley Jr.
1934 - 2020
Fort Myers, FL - George F. Keeley Jr. 86, a native of Davenport, Iowa, residing in Fort Myers, FL since 1989, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Friday, September 11, 2020. He was born on January 3, 1934, in Davenport, Iowa to the late George F. and M. Marjorie Gilchrist Keeley.

George graduated from St. Ambrose Academy and St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa. He was employed as an insurance adjuster before becoming a Quad City Realtor. He was a charter member of National Association of Review Appraisers, earned the designation of Sr. Certified Appraiser from the American Association of Certified Appraisers, and was certified by the National Association of Real Estate Appraisers. He was also a member of the National Association of Realtors prior to retiring. George also proudly served in the United States Army. He loved to play golf as a member of the Davenport Country Club and cherished the time spent socializing with his many friends from across the US. After retiring, George loved to travel abroad on cruise ships and had visited many countries.

Preceding him in death, George's wife, Marian McCormick Keeley; stepson, Kirk Blecher; grandson, Brendan Blecher; and beloved sister Elizabeth Ann Benson Ewing Keeley. George is survived by his children, Margaret A. Chamberlain of New York; George Keeley III (Deborah) of Phoenix, Arizona; their children Matthew and Alexa; Melissa Simpson (Daniel) of Bettendorf, Iowa; and their children Watson, Claire, and Allison; cherished nieces Cathy Ann Benson, Lake Mary, FL; Susan Benson Van Nus, Lawrenceville, GA; Ann Elizabeth Benson, Lake Mary, FL; and stepchildren Lori Reinbold (Randy), Cape Coral, FL; Jeff Blecher (Silvia), Fort Myers, FL; and Kristen Miller and Joseph Blecher (Kellina) Fort Myers, FL; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as extended family members and friends.

George will be always loved, never forgotten, and greatly missed.

Our family would like to thank the nurses, aides, and all of the wonderful staff of Hope Hospice Team 110. Words can't express how grateful we are for the support and compassionate care given to George; you are all very special angels!

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.

Services are planned for some time in early 2021.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907.



Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
September 27, 2020
To the Family,
For 30 some yrs.we have seen George & the guys played their golf games a few times a week & then we would all meet up at the club,have our libations & some laughs & great times,so many memories,this will be a difficult time for all of us left this season.
George,you will be dearly missed.

RIP my friend,till we meet again.
Jim & Millie McGowan
Friend
