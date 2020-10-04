Scott E. Heilig

June 10, 1963-October 2, 2020

DeWitt - Scott Eric Heilig, 57, of Clearwater, Florida, formerly of DeWitt, Iowa, died Friday morning, October 2, 2020, at Mease Countryside Hospital, Safety Harbor, Florida, following a period of declining health.

He was born June 10, 1963, in Omaha, Nebraska to Roger and Carol (Thompson) Heilig. Scott was a 1982 graduate of Central Community Schools, DeWitt. He married Cyndi Hunter in 1983 and the marriage was blessed by sons, Dustin and Brent. Scott later married Christine Meier January 29, 2000. He was a member of Local 150 where he worked as a crane operator for 25 years. His work took him many places including North Dakota where he erected wind towers.

Scott enjoyed running, setting records in high school. He also was a football and hockey fan especially of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Blackhawks. He loved hunting and fishing with his sons, fishing with his grandparents at their home in Florida, spending time on his computer and working with Ford Mustangs.

Surviving are his wife, Chris; sons, Dustin (Emily) Heilig of Davenport and Brent Heilig of DeWitt and a step-daughter, Cody Meier of Urbandale; his parents, Roger and Carol Heilig and his sister, Deborah Heilig of DeWitt; a nephew, a niece, aunts, uncles, many cousins and friends.

Preceding Scott in death were his brother, Terry; his maternal and paternal grandparents and his father-in-law.

A private family graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt with the Rev. Christine Minor-Heilig officiating. Interment will follow.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schulltzfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.