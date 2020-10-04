1/1
Roseanne Monn
1945 - 2020
Roseanne Monn

July 6, 1945-October 2, 2020

Moline - Roseanne Monn, 75, East Moline, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Hospital, Peoria. Funeral services are 10 AM Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, East Moline. Burial is in Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Visitation is 4-7 PM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd, East Moline, where a Trisagion Prayer Service will be held at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church.

Roseanne Tsakanikas was born July 6, 1945 in Moline, the daughter of James and Anna (Saravokos) Tsakanikas. She married Michael Monn on March 27, 1982 in Fayetteville, PA. Mike died August 23, 2013. Roseanne worked at the Rock Island Arsenal for nearly 45 years. She was a devoted member of Assumption Church and actively involved in the Assumption Philoptochos Society.

Survivors include stepdaughters Michelle and Stacy and their families, nephew and nieces; James (Jennifer) Argeros, Blaine, MN, DeAnne (Mark) Coan, Waxhaw, NC, Tiffani (Ken) Hignight, Morehead City, NC, Angela (Tony Deason) Tsakanikas-Deason, Okatie, SC, niece-in-law, Linda Argeros, Northfield, IL, great-nieces and great-nephews; Eleni, Demitra, Alexa, George, Andrew, Emily, Alyssa, Lidia, Chase, Jerrica, Holden, Christian, Slade, Peter and Steven.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Angeliki Tsakanikas, Helen Argeros and Peter Tsakanikas and nephew Tony Argeros.

Roseanne will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
OCT
7
Prayer Service
06:30 PM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
OCT
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
(309) 755-1414
