Joanne Schlegel
1935 - 2020
Joanne Schlegel

July 16, 1935-October 1, 2020

MILTON-Joanne Schlegel, 85, of Milton, Iowa passed away on October 1, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 16, 1935 in East Moline, Illinois to Mac and Marie Poelvoorde Johnson. Joanne married Raymond Schlegel on June 16, 1962 in Moline, Illinois. They lived in the Quad Cities for most of their married life, but retired to Van Buren County where they owned land. Ray preceded her in death on April 21, 2017.

Joanne was a minister with the Assembly of God Church. She spent a significant amount of her life officiating weddings and funerals, holding church services in nursing homes, providing pastoral care to those in the hospital and facilitating bible studies. Joanne also had a food and clothing ministry for many years. She enjoyed doing all sorts of needlework, including crocheting and sewing. Joanne loved life and spending time with family and friends, playing dice, dominoes and card games for hours on end.

She is survived by a son, Steve Kazenske (Melody) of LeClaire, IA, a daughter, Paula Venema (Michael) of Clive, Iowa; six grandchildren, Harmony, Adrien, Amanda, Shayna, Dalton, Alex; eleven great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Marty Johnson of Columbus, Georgia and Ralph Johnson of Atkinson, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mac and Marie Johnson; her husband, Ray Schlegel; a sister, Maxine Malstrom; two grandchildren, Nathan and Logan; and a great-grandson, Jaykob.

In accordance with her wishes, her body has been cremated and a memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts can be made to Good Samaritan Hospice or to the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
