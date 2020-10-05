Tom Dierickx

September 9, 1960-September 21, 2020

Spring Hill, Florida - Tom Dierickx passed away at home on September 21, 2020 at the age of 60. Tom was born in Davenport Iowa to Mary Ann and Richard Dierickx on September 9, 1960. Tom enjoyed fishing, iceskating, amusement parks, racing arcade games, four-wheeling, Chicago Cub games, many memories with his pet dog Sammy.

Survivor's include daughters Jennifer Dierickx, Danielle Baker, Marcy Murrell, grandson James Cown, Sisters Kathy O'Rourke (Robert) of Geneseo,IL., Sara Thoms (Michael) of Rock Island, IL, Gina Dexter (Kerry) of Wheatland, IA., brothers John Dierickx (Joleen) of Bettendorf, IA.,and Tony Dierickx of Dewitt, IA Special friend Patricia (Patti) Nelson of Spring Hill, FL.