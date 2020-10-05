1/1
Tom Dierickx
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Tom Dierickx

September 9, 1960-September 21, 2020

Spring Hill, Florida - Tom Dierickx passed away at home on September 21, 2020 at the age of 60. Tom was born in Davenport Iowa to Mary Ann and Richard Dierickx on September 9, 1960. Tom enjoyed fishing, iceskating, amusement parks, racing arcade games, four-wheeling, Chicago Cub games, many memories with his pet dog Sammy.

Survivor's include daughters Jennifer Dierickx, Danielle Baker, Marcy Murrell, grandson James Cown, Sisters Kathy O'Rourke (Robert) of Geneseo,IL., Sara Thoms (Michael) of Rock Island, IL, Gina Dexter (Kerry) of Wheatland, IA., brothers John Dierickx (Joleen) of Bettendorf, IA.,and Tony Dierickx of Dewitt, IA Special friend Patricia (Patti) Nelson of Spring Hill, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved