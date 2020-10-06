Doris M. Hester-Owens

September 24, 1948-September 30, 2020

DAVENPORT-Doris M. Hester-Owens, 72, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Doris was born on September 24, 1948 in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter and youngest child of J.C. and Josephine (McDonald) Hester. She was united in marriage to Willie C. Owens on June 6, 1986.

Doris was a graduate of Davenport Central High School and the American Institute of Commerce. She was employed at different times by Caterpillar, Fireman's Fund Insurance and US Cellular. In her younger years, she enjoyed racquet ball, softball, and track. She was very devoted to her church and was a lifelong member of the Church of God in Christ, first at Mt. Olive and later at Mt. Moriah Jehovah Jireh. At Mt. Moriah, she was a member of the Mothers' board and among other things, she directed or assisted with Christmas programs, church conferences, the Purity class, and the Sunshine Band. She especially loved working with the children at her church. Doris also had an interest in politics. She participated in many Iowa caucuses and was especially proud to have been able to travel to Washington, D.C. when Barak Obama was sworn into office. Above all, she loved her large extended family and was a very dedicated and loving grandmother.

Those left to honor her memory include husband, Willie, children Courtney Owens, Dr. Willene Owens Attipoe (John), Billy Clemons; grandchildren, Courben Session, Marvin, Kaitlen and Grant Owens; Xavier, Xander and Xion Owens-Holst; Jaelene and Nia Luper , William(Kelsey) Wilkerson and Brady Wilkerson; Jasmine and KeyShawn Clemons; and three great grandchildren, Harper, Lincoln and Melody Wilkerson; Sister and special brother-in-law Helen and J. D. Ross; brother Melton "Willie" (Nancy) Hester; Sisters-in-law Christine Hester, Lena Collins, Willie Jean Armond, Glenda Kidd and Annette Wrice; special "Sister" Sandra Griffith; special cousin Pastor Lynda Sargent; special niece Lynn Ross, whose gift of a kidney helped Doris to remain with her family for many years longer, other beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends Patricia Edward Hopkins, Ramel Burns, Mary Alice Joiner and Ethelene Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother James "Jim" Hester, infant daughter Brittany and daughter Tracy Owens-Holst; Sisters-in-Law Mary Kidd and Rena Kidd; Brothers-in-law Robert Owens, Hubert Owens, and Charles Armond.

Due to the current health crisis, a private funeral service will be held and live streamed on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 12:30pm. The livestream can be viewed by visiting her obituary and clicking on the link at the bottom. A public visitation will be held from 10:30AM to 12:00PM in the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries All Faith Chapel. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Out of respect for everyone in attendance, masks must always be worn, and social distancing must be practiced at all times. Memorials, in honor of Mother Doris, may be made to the Youth Department at Mt. Moriah Church. The family will plan another event to honor Doris for next year when we can all be safe.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.