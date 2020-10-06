1/
Kenneth "Kenny" Alger
Kenneth "Kenny" Alger

July 26, 1963-October 3, 2020

DAVENPORT-Kenneth "Kenny" Alger, 57, of Davenport, IA passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Per his request cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services at this time. Memorials in Kenny's name may be made to the family.

Kenny was born on July 26, 1963 to Ken and Fran Alger in Davenport, Iowa.

He is survived by his wife, Janell; daughter Katey; four sisters; two brothers; his mother; and his mother in law.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
