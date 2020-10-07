Norman Domenic Vidoni

September 26, 1937-October 5, 2020

Norman Domenic Vidoni, Sr., 83, of Bettendorf, passed away, Monday, October 5, 2020 at his home.

Funeral Service and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. Visitation will be from 10am until time of services at the church. Due to the current health crisis, masks must be worn and social distancing respected. Burial will be held in the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or McAnthony's Window. Services will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Norm's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com, the website of Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.

Norman was born on September 26, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Oscar and Fides Vidoni. He was united in marriage to Patricia (nee Weir) Hayes on March 12, 1997 in Hawaii.

He was a proud Army veteran

He was employed as the Programming Vice President of Bank of America and later the manager of technology at LeGrange Hospital.

Norm was an avid Cubs fan, loved to work in the yard, and was a very charismatic man. He was the life of the party who was known to enjoy a glass of Merlot. Above all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and following all of their endeavors.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife. Patricia "Pat"; siblings Pier (Nancy) Vidoni, Denver, CO, Leanna Little, SC; and Dennis (Mary) Vidoni, Urbana, IL; children, Kim (Henry King) Vidoni, Reno, NV, Norman Vidoni, Jr, Eugene, OR, Larry (Martha) Hayes, Davenport, Kevin (Julie) Hayes, Coal Valley, and Katie (John) Minyard, Milan; grandchildren Oscar Vidoni, Ashley Minyard, Connor Hayes, Alexandra Minyard, and Alyssa Hayes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandson Mitchell "Mitch" Hayes.