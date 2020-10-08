1/1
Howard Edward Clark
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Howard Edward Clark

January 6, 1940-October 5,2020

DAVENPORT-Howard Edward Clark, AKA Howie Baby born on January 6, 1940 in East Moline, Illinois to Roland Silas Clark and Ruth Georgia Brinker entered into eternal rest on October 5, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

In death he rejoins his mother, Ruth; father, Roland; wife Betty Faye Clark; sons, Howard Edward Clark Jr. and Howard "Rico" Clark; his favorite cousin, Robert McCorkle; as well as some of his best friends.

Howard leaves behind his daughter Tonya Clark; grandchildren, Jasman Clark, Jessica Clark, LaRica Davis, Howard Rico Davis, and Billy Tre Rico Bassett; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and his brothers, Charles Speights and Billy Goodin.

He loved The Bears and everything else to do with Chicago, motorcyles, trains, his model cars and building things. He also loved his music with Elvis Presley being his favorite artist.

Memorial and Homegoing Celebration of his life will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 starting at 4:00 PM at LaQuinta Ballroom, 3330 E. Kimberly Rd. Davenport, IA.

Online Condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Service
04:00 PM
LaQuinta Ballroom
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved