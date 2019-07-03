Howard Vernon Moore, 97, of Vandalia, Mo., died at 5:40 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia.

Services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Waters Funeral Home of Vandalia. Pastor Jamie Franke officiated. Burial was in the Vandalia Cemetery.

Visitation was held at 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at Waters Funeral Home.

Vernon was born on April 28, 1922, in Gazette, Mo., the son of Charley and Carrie (Chandler) Moore. He graduated from Middletown High School.

On Oct. 19, 1941, Vernon was united in marriage to Ruth Robinson. She died July 10, 2001.

Vernon and Ruth were the parents of four children, Roy, Deb, Rex and Larry. Vernon and Ruth lived in Gazette, before moving north of Vandalia, where he worked for Will Adam. After purchasing a farm, Vernon began farming on his own, adding more acres through the years. In addition to row crops, Vernon was a pork producer and raised a beef cattle herd. In 1976, he suffered a stroke which slowed him down, but he continued to farm to the best of his ability. In his free time Vernon enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching the Mizzou Tigers and was an avid Cardinals Fan. Vernon's biggest love was his family and he cherished the time spent with them.

Survivors include his daughter, Deb Hilsabeck; son, Rex Moore and wife Debby; grandchildren, Robbie Moore (Lisa), Alan Moore (Paula), Jeff Moore (Sally), Corey Moore, Andrew Moore (Stacey), and Andrea Thurman; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Patrick, Kali, Zane, Stacia (Chris), Paula, Rebecca, Emma, Grayson, Maren, Macy, Max, Macallan, Wyatt, Tyler, Gavin, and Caden; three great-great-grandchildren, Taren, Talan and Caiden.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Moore was preceded in death by a sister, Loretta Roberts, brother, Joel Moore, wife, Ruth, sons, Larry and Roy, daughter-in-law, Karen Moore, grandsons, Bryan and Stacey Hilsabeck, and great-granddaughter, Chelsea Hilsabeck.

Pallbearers will be Corey Moore, Andrew Moore, Patrick Moore, Robbie Moore, Alan Moore and Jeff Moore.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Vandalia First Christian Church or the in care of the Waters Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Vandalia First Christian Church or the in care of the Waters Funeral Home.