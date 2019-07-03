Micheal Wayne Askey, 68, of Brunwick, Mo., died, Monday, July 1, 2019, at his home. Micheal was born January 29, 1951, in Vandalia, Mo., the son of Rex Edward and Rose Helen (Harris) Askey. He married Janice May Phillips on Jan. 9, 1971, in Vandalia.

Micheal was a graduate of Van-Far High School, Class of 1970. He was a welder for Harbison-Walker-Dresser Industry, and Standard Havens in Glasgow for 13 years. He enjoyed playing guitar in bands, fishing, hunting, camping, and spending time with his grandkids.

Micheal is survived by his wife, Janice, of the home, a son Eric (Shawn) Askey of Vandalia, Mo., daughter Misty (Kenneth) Duff of Keytesville, Mo., two brothers Bob (Hazel) Askey of Vandalia, Mo., Dale (Bonnie) Askey of Monroe City, Mo., sister Sandy Hassien of Vandalia, Mo., four grandchildren Trey and Colby Duff, Kirsten and Jonathan Askey, several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Saleem Hassien, and niece Kim Bise.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m., Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Summerville Funeral Home in Salisbury, Mo., with graveside services following at 11:30 a.m., at the Bethany Cemetery north of Keytesville, Mo. Memorial contributions may be made to the Larry's Warrior Foundation.