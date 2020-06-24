Home
RULE Ronald Richard 'Rev'



8th June 2020

At Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital

Late of Greenwell Point

Formerly of Loftus



Beloved husband of Joan (dec)

Loving father and father-in-law of

Bev & Terry, Richard,

and Narell (dec) & Steve.

Cherished Pop to his 7 grandchildren

and 1 great-grandchild



Aged 91 years



Ronald's funeral service will be held in

The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,

Worrigee Road, Worrigee.

On Friday 26th June 2020 at 11.00am.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on June 24, 2020
