|
|
|
RULE Ronald Richard 'Rev'
8th June 2020
At Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital
Late of Greenwell Point
Formerly of Loftus
Beloved husband of Joan (dec)
Loving father and father-in-law of
Bev & Terry, Richard,
and Narell (dec) & Steve.
Cherished Pop to his 7 grandchildren
and 1 great-grandchild
Aged 91 years
Ronald's funeral service will be held in
The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,
Worrigee Road, Worrigee.
On Friday 26th June 2020 at 11.00am.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on June 24, 2020