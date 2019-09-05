|
Abdullah Rahim Muhammad (Melvin Oliver Jr.), 71 passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. He was the devoted husband of 47 years to Khadijah Muhammad, to whom they have seven children, 20 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Arrangements for Abdullah are at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the An-Nur Islamic Center, 1017 Center St., Pittsburgh, PA 15221. Burial will immediately follow at Highwood Cemetery, 2800 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Sept. 5, 2019