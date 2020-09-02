Abel J. Soster died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the age of 82 at his home in Springfield, Mo., with his wife at his side. Abel was born April 26, 1938, in Snow Shoe, Pa., the son of Italian immigrant parents, Abel Tobias and Carmela Bagnara. He was predeceased by his four brothers, Goldie, Roy, Paul and Joe, and his sister, Angeline. Abel and Sarah Esther "Sally" Richards married Nov. 10, 1962, in Greentree. Following his graduation from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine in 1963, Abel served in the Army Dental Corps. Upon completion of his military service, Abel and Sally returned to Monroeville and raised their three sons, Gregg, Eric and John. He practiced dentistry in the Pittsburgh area for nearly 40 years. He returned to the Snow Shoe area and lived in State College, Pa., for 13 years. He then moved to Springfield, Mo. Known for his love of Sally, family and indefatigable work ethic, Abel was also an avid conservationist and sportsman. Due to Abel's efforts, Beech Creek Lodge became a haven for family and wildlife and wild life with family and friends. Abel is survived by his son Gregory, wife Heather, and son Cameron, wife Jeni, and great-granddaughter, Gwendolyn; son, Eric, wife Robin, daughter Sydney, son Abel J II, wife Caroline, and son, Joey; and son, John, wife Susan Russell-Smith, and son, Will. A celebration and memorial of his life will be held at his Beech Creek Lodge next Spring with family and friends. The date will be determined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store