Aileen (Merriman) Keith, 88, of Ohio Township (Sewickley), wife of the late Arthur R. Keith, died Monday, May 11, 2020. She was the loving mother of Cheryl (Tim) O'Malley, Charlane Tamara Keith, Perry (Judy) Keith and Shawn (Patti) Keith, and is also survived by sisters, Ellen P. Heuler and Grace A. Merriman, her brother, Allen M. Merriman, and her aunt, Mary Merriman. She was preceded in death by her son, Arthur R. Keith Jr., and her grandson, Joshua Burke Keith. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Megan (Mathew) Kohler, Erin (Brett) Sutch, Alison O'Malley, John O'Malley, Arthur James (Jamie) Keith, Adam (Jackie) Keith, Zachary (Emilie) Keith and Brooke (Bruce) Keith, and 13 great-grandchildren, Mathew, Mackenzie, Mya, Addison, Jack, Nora, Grayson, Curtis, Jordan, Thomas, Abigale, Gavin and Wesley. Private arrangements were made by H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME and a memorial service will be held at a later date at Allegheny Memorial Park, McCandless. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, Cranberry Township.



