Aileen Keith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Aileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aileen (Merriman) Keith, 88, of Ohio Township (Sewickley), wife of the late Arthur R. Keith, died Monday, May 11, 2020. She was the loving mother of Cheryl (Tim) O'Malley, Charlane Tamara Keith, Perry (Judy) Keith and Shawn (Patti) Keith, and is also survived by sisters, Ellen P. Heuler and Grace A. Merriman, her brother, Allen M. Merriman, and her aunt, Mary Merriman. She was preceded in death by her son, Arthur R. Keith Jr., and her grandson, Joshua Burke Keith. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Megan (Mathew) Kohler, Erin (Brett) Sutch, Alison O'Malley, John O'Malley, Arthur James (Jamie) Keith, Adam (Jackie) Keith, Zachary (Emilie) Keith and Brooke (Bruce) Keith, and 13 great-grandchildren, Mathew, Mackenzie, Mya, Addison, Jack, Nora, Grayson, Curtis, Jordan, Thomas, Abigale, Gavin and Wesley. Private arrangements were made by H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME and a memorial service will be held at a later date at Allegheny Memorial Park, McCandless. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, Cranberry Township.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
4123644444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved