Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
Albert A. Matteo

Albert A. Matteo Obituary
Albert A. Matteo, 93, of Turtle Creek, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 67 years to Virginia G. (Wilson) Matteo; loving father of Albert (Trudy) Matteo and David (Lora) Matteo; cherished grandfather of Joe (Amy), Amber (Pat), Meredith (Mike), Jackie, Christina (Neal), Cathy (Kimbel), Pamela (Ben) and AJ (Dana); and adored great-grandfather of Ryan, Ella, Emalyn, Olivia, Josie, Noah, Elizabeth, Drew, Ryan and Emmet. Albert is also survived by siblings, Violet and Joseph. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Celia (Talakine) Matteo; brother, Ernest Matteo; and sister, Lucy Martinelli. Albert was a proud World War II Army veteran and served as a lieutenant with the Turtle Creek Police Department. He was a member of FOP Lodge 91, Veterans of Foreign Wars and attended the Grace Baptist Church in Monroeville. Due to the current health concerns, there will be no services at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC., 118 Shaw Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-1950. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank at https://greatnonprofits.org or by mail to 1 N. Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
