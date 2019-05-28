Albert Edward Petras, 76, of White Oak, died Monday, May 27, 2019. He was the son of the late Frank and Anna Evans Petras and was born in Glassport on Nov. 15, 1942. He was retired from Aristech Corp. as a chemical engineer, was a captain in the Army during the Vietnam era and was a member of St. Angela Merici Church, where he was the president of the Holy Name Society, a very active volunteer and served as an usher. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Hank) Butler, of York; son, Keith (Grace) Petras, of Cleveland, Ohio; grandchildren, Madison and Miranda Butler and Leah Petras; and siblings, Edward (Flo) Petras, of Murrysville, Frank (Joan) Petras, of North Huntingdon, Mary Ann (Chuck) Cardani, of Grand Blanc, Mich., and Dorothy (Bob) Morrisard, of Martining, Ga.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor (412-678-6177). Services will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday in St. Angela Merici Church, 1640 Fawcett Ave., White Oak, PA 15131. Entombment will follow. Published in Trib Total Media, online only from May 28 to May 29, 2019