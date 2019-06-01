Albert E. "Al" Smith Jr., 59, of Summerville, S.C., formerly of Elizabeth Township, husband of Lee Rice Smith, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at his residence. Al was born April 26, 1960, in McKeesport, son of the late Albert E. Smith Sr. and Evelyn Smith. He received his bachelor of science in chemistry from Penn State University. He retired from Giant Cement in Harleyville, S.C. Al enjoyed riding his motorcycle and loved cooking on the grill. Survivors in addition to his wife, Lee, of 30 years are: one son, Albert E. "Bert" Smith III, of Denver, Colo.; two daughters, Sarah Elizabeth Smith, of Bonney Lake, Wash., and Mollie Catherine Smith, of Summerville; four sisters, Lyn Gemperle (David), of Cranberry Township, Diana Webber (Jeff), of Ashland, Ohio, Rita Siano (Joe), of Zelienople, and Theresa Jacobs (Mark), of Boston, Pa.; mother-in-law, Liz Rice, of Tupelo, Miss.; sister-in-law, Lynn Audenaert (Bill), of Madison, Ala.; two brothers-in-law, Rob Rice (Linda) and Bill Rice, both of Tupelo, Miss.; two aunts, Rita Hansen, of Elizabeth, and Ann O'Har (Doug), of Pleasant Hills; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friend are invited to attend his visitation from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 S. Main St., Summerville, SC 29483, 843-873-4040. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, in Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. Third S. St., Summerville, SC 29483. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Water Missions at www.watermission.org., Meals on Wheels, 111 Waring St., Summerville, SC 29483, or a . A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.