|
|
Albert G. Falchetti, 92, of Kittanning, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home. He was born April 4, 1928, in Creighton and was a son of the late Louis and Rose (Bresso) Falchetti. Albert retired from PPG in Creighton in 1983 after 39 years. He served in the Army during the Korean War in the tank division. He was a member of St. Mary Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning. Albert also belonged to the American Legion in Natrona Heights. Albert was an avid outdoorsman all his life and especially loved trout fishing. He loved working in his large vegetable gardens and sharing what he grew with everyone. He was also an avid Pittsburgh sports fan; he loved the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates. Albert is survived by daughter Debra (Dave) Fichthorn; three sons, Eric Falchetti, of Arizona, Brian (Cheri) Falchetti, of Kittanning, and Michael (Laura) Falchetti, of Kittanning; grandkids, Jennifer (Glen) Kilgore, Jamie Frantz, Erica Falchetti, Mandy (Chris) Butler, Matthew Falchetti, Christian Sherman, Chernia Bornscheuer, Damian Falchetti, Phillip Falchetti, Nathan Falchetti, Bri Martin and Kristian Sherman; several great-grandchildren; and his sister, Teresa Jashinski, of Blacklick, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 48 years, Margaret Falchetti; son, Kenneth Falchetti; and brother, Richard Falchetti. Private services will be held at KENNEDY & BLODGETT FUNERAL HOME in Kittanning with Father Victor S. Baguna officiating. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington. For more information, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.