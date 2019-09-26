Home

Alexander J. Murphy Obituary
Alexander Joseph Murphy, 94, of Gibsonia, formerly Moon Township, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 70 years of Barbara A. Marinchak Murphy; loving father LCDR Alexander J. (Anne) Murphy Jr., USN RET and Raymond R. Murphy; brother of Eleanor Cannoni and the late Mary Willard; proud grandfather of CDR Brian T. Murphy, USN and his wife, Katy, and LCDR Gwendolyn H. Murphy, USN and her husband, LCDR. Vincent Simmon, USN; and is also survived by four beloved grandchildren, Eleanor, Abigail, Conor and Sean. A World War II Navy veteran honorably discharged with rank of Yeoman Second Class, Alex worked as an insurance agent with Metropolitan Insurance Company and was a longtime parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church, in Moon. Upon retirement, he drove hearse and limousine for Johnstown Hearse Rental on Neville Island, where he enjoyed helping families and funeral homes across the region. Alex loved to play golf and follow all Pittsburgh sports teams including Pirates, Penguins, Steelers and Pitt football and basketball. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Barnabas Free Care Fund, 5850 Meridian Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in the Williamsburg Room of The Village at St. Barnabas, 5850 Meridian Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044. Arrangements are by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES LTD., Bakerstown.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Sept. 26, 2019
