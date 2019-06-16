Alfred Pasek, 84, of Elizabeth Township, passed away peacefully, at home, Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born May 17, 1935, in Brzeziny, Poland, and was the son of the late Jan and Mary (Pacocha) Pasek. Alfred was president of Pasek Project Management Services and was a retired mechanical engineer and consultant. He had worked for US Steel, Dravo, and Schneider. He was a member of St. Michael Parish in Elizabeth Township and the Jaycees. He received his mechanical engineering degree from Polytechnic of Krakow and served in the Army Reserve. Alfred enjoyed golf, especially at the Youghiogheny Country Club, where he was a member and Butler's Golf Course, where he was a ranger. He achieved a Hole in One at Clipper Shipyard Golf Course on Hilton Head Island, Hole No. 4, on Feb. 27, 1997. He was also a USGA golf course rater. Alfred was very proud of his Polish heritage. His favorite way to share his heritage and love of having a good time with friends and family was to share a toast of "Sto Lat!", which means to enjoy good life, good health and 100 years of happiness. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nan (Wyatt) Pasek; son, Mark (Tracy) Pasek, of Level Green; daughters, Melissa Pasek, of Walnut Creek, Calif., Cynthia Costello, of Mt. Lebanon, and Mary Gwen (Robert) Campbell, of Abingdon, Va.; sisters, Mary (Tony) Tomsiak and Bernadeta Checiek, of Debica, Poland; grandchildren, Brennan Byrnes, John Pasek, Alexander Costello, Chase Costello, Michael Pasek, Maggie Nell Campbell, Nicholas Pasek and Anna Chandler Campbell; nieces and nephews; and six granddogs. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Abby Mae Pasek; sister, Albina Tarczon; and brother, Joseph Pasek.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at St. Michael Parish, Elizabeth Township. Private burial with military honors will be at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Elizabeth Township.

Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary