Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Alfred S. Ferraro Sr.


1964 - 2020
Alfred S. Ferraro Sr. Obituary
Alfred S. Ferraro Sr., 55, of Unity Township, died unexpectedly Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 17, 1964, in Zelienople and was a son of Alfred J. Ferraro and his wife Kris, of Latrobe, and his late mother, Eva E. Krivonik. He was a graduate of WCCC Criminal Justice Program and was raised Catholic. He owned the former 911 Carpet Care and was a volunteer Santa Claus at Overly's Country Christmas. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gino Ferraro. In addition to his father, he is survived by his lifelong partner of 23 years, Samantha Jo Bogle; their five children, Alfred Stephen Jr. "AJ," Ryan Vincent, Ashbee Willow, Ruby Meadow and Axston River Ferraro; two daughters, Megan and Taylor Adtkins, both of California; his sister, Teresa Helton and husband Michael, of Texas; two brothers, Steven Ferraro and wife Tara, of Latrobe, and Vito Ferraro and wife Jen, of New Jersey; several nieces and nephews; special friends Rose, Ryan and Brad Slater; and his dog, Brutus. Private funeral arrangements are by LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity. www.bachafh.com.
