Alfred S. Ferraro Sr., 55, of Unity Township, died unexpectedly Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 17, 1964, in Zelienople and was a son of Alfred J. Ferraro and his wife Kris, of Latrobe, and his late mother, Eva E. Krivonik. He was a graduate of WCCC Criminal Justice Program and was raised Catholic. He owned the former 911 Carpet Care and was a volunteer Santa Claus at Overly's Country Christmas. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gino Ferraro. In addition to his father, he is survived by his lifelong partner of 23 years, Samantha Jo Bogle; their five children, Alfred Stephen Jr. "AJ," Ryan Vincent, Ashbee Willow, Ruby Meadow and Axston River Ferraro; two daughters, Megan and Taylor Adtkins, both of California; his sister, Teresa Helton and husband Michael, of Texas; two brothers, Steven Ferraro and wife Tara, of Latrobe, and Vito Ferraro and wife Jen, of New Jersey; several nieces and nephews; special friends Rose, Ryan and Brad Slater; and his dog, Brutus. Private funeral arrangements are by LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity. www.bachafh.com.