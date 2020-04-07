Home

Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-2611
Alice E. Carns


1929 - 2020
Alice E. "Betty" Carns, 91, of Ligonier, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. She was born March 21, 1929, the daughter of the late James Toner Ray and Mary Clark Ray. Prior to retirement, Betty was employed by Hayes Pharmacy. She was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church, in Ligonier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence H. "Jake" Carns; sister, Helen Kelley, and brothers, Glenn and Jim Ray. Betty is survived by her two sons, John Carns and his wife, Estes, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and Ronald Carns and his wife, Judy, of Carlisle; granddaughter, Stacey Connors, of Mechanicsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. Private interment will be held in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery. A memorial service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.
