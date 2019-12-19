|
|
Alice Gwendolyn Griffiths Parsons, 74, a lifetime resident of Clairton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Jefferson Medical Center. She was born in McKeesport on Oct. 21, 1945, and was a daughter of the late William and Martha Jolliffe Griffiths. Alice leaves behind her loving husband, William R. Parsons Jr., of Clairton. She is also survived by her sons, William R. (Tamara) Parsons, of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and Chris W. Parsons, of Clairton; brother, William "Earl" (Marge) Griffiths, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends. She was a member of Pine Run United Methodist Church in Clairton and the Pennsylvania Order of the Eastern Star No. 316 in Clairton. She enjoyed ceramics, knitting afghans, luncheons with friends and spending time with her family. Alice was formerly employed as a nurse's aide by Lawson's Nursing Home as well as Forbes Regional Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to S.M. FINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 432 N. Sixth St., Clairton, PA 15025.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home to defray costs. Online condolences may be offered at www.finneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Dec. 19, 2019