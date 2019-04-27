Alice Marie Cherepko, 80, of Elizabeth Township, passed away peacefully at home Friday, April 26, 2019. She was born Jan. 9, 1939, in Donora, and was the daughter of the late Owen F. and Ethel Marie "Midge" (McWhirter) Snyder. Alice was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church as well as St. Michael's Orthodox Church in McKeesport, where her husband, Paul, is a life member. She was a former key punch operator for the Equitable Gas Co., then a homemaker. She is survived by her husband, Paul Cherepko; daughter, Tara Lynn (Larry) Watson, of Elizabeth Township; grandchildren, Shayne Lauren Watson and Ian Paul Watson; brother, William (Barbara) Snyder, of Lincoln Borough; sister, Patsy (Dean) Opfer, of Apollo; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends are welcome from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Panachida service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, in the funeral home chapel. The Rev. George Patrick will be officiating. Interment will follow at Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth Township. The family would like to thank OSPTA Hospice for guidance, compassion and care during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 424 Ninth Ave., McKeesport, PA 15132. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.