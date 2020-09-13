Alma F. Robinson, 93, of Canfield, Ohio, died Friday evening, Sept. 11, 2020, at Windsor House of Canfield. Alma was born April 12, 1927, in Nurnberg, Germany, a daughter of the late Kurt and Christine (Huber) Schneider. She came to the United States in 1953, living in Pennsylvania, and came to Canfield in 2009. She had been a sales clerk for the former Kaufmann's Department Store for many years. Alma was very talented in needlework and made beautiful cross-stitch, crochet and knitted items. Her husband, Robert W. Robinson, whom she married May 26, 1953, died Dec. 23, 2009. She leaves her daughter, Linda Robinson, of Canfield; two grandsons, William (Jena) Ramirez, and Michael (Krista) Ramirez; and two great-granddaughters, Sophia Jane and Ava Christine. In addition to her parents and her husband, Alma was preceded in death by a sister, Hilde Hacker; and a son-in-law, John Hixenbaugh. Alma will be buried next to her husband at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel. Friends and family may view this obituary and give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com
.