Andrea Michelle Kosco, 78, of Somerset, passed away Monday, Aug.17, 2020, at the Patriot Manor. She was born July 23, 1942, in McKeesport, to the late Andrew E. and Mary M. (Jagnjic) Kosco. Andrea is survived by her brothers, George J. Kosco and Michael A. Kosco Sr. (Sally). She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. At Andrea's request, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements are by MILLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY of Somerset.



