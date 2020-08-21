1/
Andrea M. Kosco
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrea Michelle Kosco, 78, of Somerset, passed away Monday, Aug.17, 2020, at the Patriot Manor. She was born July 23, 1942, in McKeesport, to the late Andrew E. and Mary M. (Jagnjic) Kosco. Andrea is survived by her brothers, George J. Kosco and Michael A. Kosco Sr. (Sally). She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. At Andrea's request, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements are by MILLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY of Somerset.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
555 Taymen Ave
Somerset, PA 15501
8144456900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved