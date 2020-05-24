Andrew John Griffith, 33, recently of Altamonte Springs, Fla., died of natural causes Saturday, May 9, 2020, after a brief illness, at the Advent Health Center. Andrew, or Drew, as he was known by many of his friends and business associates, was born Sept. 29, 1986, in Pittsburgh. He attended elementary and early secondary school in Franklin Park, in the North Allegheny School District. His family moved to Tampa, Fla., in 2003, and Andrew attended newly-created Freedom High School, where he was an exceptional athlete who played center field for three seasons. He served as the team's co-captain during the 2005 season. Following graduation, Andrew entered Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla., where he majored in business and finance, graduating in 2010. While attending the university, Andrew met his future spouse and love of his life, Michelle, who he married in 2015 in Savannah, Ga., surrounded by friends and family of the lovely couple in the historical section of the city. Following graduation, Andrew secured employment in Jacksonville at the fixed income trading operations center of Deutsche Bank. A few years ago, Andrew secured a new position in Orlando at the Bank of New York Mellon, one of the world's largest investment banks. More recently, he worked within the organization's proprietary trading operation as a fixed income trade support analyst for BNY Capital Markets and Pershing LLC, a subsidiary of the investment bank. Andrew was a tenor with a broad vocal range. He enjoyed singing and entertaining his friends and family. He was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan who was elated by victory but personally absorbed every loss. An avid sports enthusiast, he continued to enjoy diving, boating and golf. He was enthralled by the oceans and spent much of his free time on the coasts. Andrew was loving and kind, a gentle giant of a man, who was loved by most everyone because of his giving nature, kind heart, loyalty and goodwill toward every deserving person he met. Andrew is survived by his spouse, Michelle Friedman Griffith, originally of Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton, Fla.; his parents, John and Betsy Griffith, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; a brother, Douglas Griffith and his spouse, Erin Griffith and their two children, Aiden and Ava, of Land O' Lakes, Fla.; and sister, Abby Cullen Griffith Waier, her husband, Ryan Waier and their daughter, Maeve, also of St. Petersburg. The family will celebrate Andrew's life at an undetermined future date in St. Petersburg, Fla. Donations or memorials will be received at the Alexis Joy D'Achille Foundation for Post-Partem Depression, 9970 Parkland Drive, Wexford, PA 15090.



