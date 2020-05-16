Andrew "Andy" Zobel, 96, of North Versailles, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born April 6, 1924, in McKeesport and was the son of the late Joe "Giuseppe" and Giovanina (DeRose) Zobel. He was a 1942 graduate of McKeesport High School and was proprietor of the former Zobel's Grill in Christy Park. He was also retired from the John Groves Co. Andrew served in the Army during World War II and was a POW in Germany from Sept. 25, 1944, to July 17, 1945. For his service, he received the Good Conduct Medal, the American Theater Medal, and the European-African-Middle Eastern Medal with three Bronze Stars. He is survived by his beloved wife, Regina Elizabeth (Haeckler) Zobel; loving children, Sharri (Jack) Ekiert, of White Oak, Randi (Robert) MacKeil, of Murrysville, Andrew L . Zobel, of Penn Hills, Pamela (Jeff) Siegel, of Irwin, and Craig (Elaine) Stephan, of Greene County; grandchildren, Lisa (Jeff) Behneke, Lauri (Jason) Hazaga, John and Jeffrey Ekiert, and Jesse Gustafson; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nieces, nephews, and his granddog, Rego. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley (Caskie) Zobel; sisters, Antonette Leonardo and Mary Tassone; brothers, Louis and Andrew Zobel; and granddog, Joe. There is no visitation. Service with military honors will be held at a later date at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville. The family would like to thank his caregiver, Mary Ellen Miller, and Gateway Hospice for their kindness and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans. Condolences may be made at gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Triblive Online Only on May 16, 2020.