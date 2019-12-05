|
|
Angela Boccella Bianco, 98, peacefully entered into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in her home in Zelienople. She was born March 25, 1921, to the late Luigi and Celestina (Orlando) Boccella, who emigrated from Italy and settled in Pittsburgh; Luigi came alone in 1909 at the age of 12 and Celestina came with her mother and sister in 1912 at the age of 16. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Anthony Bianco; her twin sisters, Louise Ann and Irene Marie Boccella; her son-in-law, John Moyer; and her spirit is rejoicing as she ascends into Heaven to reunite with her infant daughter, Celeste Marie, who died shortly after birth in 1955, as well as the baby she miscarried in 1965, whom she lovingly named Angel 9. Angela graduated from Duquesne University with a bachelor of arts degree and Carnegie Technical Institute (now Carnegie Mellon University) with a master of arts. She taught piano privately and worked as an elementary school teacher at Sacred Heart Elementary School until leaving to start a family. She devoted her life to raising her seven children and was a loving and affectionate grandmother and great-grandmother. One of her greatest joys in recent years was sketching portraits of all of her great-grandchildren. She was well-known as a talented artist, a gifted musician and a wonderful cook, known especially for her constant supply of world-famous, mouthwatering biscotti. She was exceptionally generous with her time and attention, freely offering her compassion and wisdom to family, friends, and especially those in her Passavant Senior Life Community. She touched the lives of many people with her caring heart and maintained her sweet disposition throughout her life. Angela will be eternally close in heart with her beloved children, Joe Bianco (Christine Chura), of Williamsburg, Va., Marian Long (Ted), of Grayling, Mich., Celeste Bianco, of McCandless, Margaret Bianco, of Pittsburgh, Louise Moyer, of Washington, Pa., Annie Mathe (Warren), of Cranberry Township, and Lisa Simonic (Jack), of Gibsonia; treasured grandchildren, Angela Cisneros, Cassandra Carr (Stephen), Ron Stevenson, Justin Simonic (Kaylin), Jessica Simonic, Cody Piper, Lindsay Uldrick (Neil) and Ashley Gigliotti (Rich); and precious great-grandchildren, Makenna and Madelyn Gibson, Ruby and RJ Gigliotti, Charlotte, Elizabeth and soon-to-be-born Olivia Carr, Adeline, Cecelia and Nathaniel Simonic. In addition, she is survived by her brother, John A. Boccella (Gerry), DDS, of Highland Park; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township, PA 16066. Interment will be in Holy Savior Cemetery in Gibsonia.
The family wishes to acknowledge and express deep gratitude to the caring LPNs, aides, RNs, and staff of Pinnacle Hospice (formerly Catholic Hospice) for their tender devotion to Angela in her last days. Donations in her honor may be addressed to Pinnacle Hospice, 2606 Nicholson Road, Suite 3240, Sewickley, PA 15143. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Dec. 5, 2019