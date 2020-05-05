Angelina Radulovich
Angelina Radulovich, of Bridgeville, formerly of Robinson Township, died peacefully in her sleep Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was born Oct. 23, 1920, on the South Side of Pittsburgh. Angie excelled as a loving mother and best friend to her daughter, Dorothy Walsko, and was a dedicated grandmother to her loving granddaughter, Jessica Walsko. Her constant companion was her beloved cat, Daisy, and she held a place in her heart for Bill Walsko. Moving to Robinson Township in 1967, surrounded by great neighbors, she made a lovely home for her family. She was an avid baker and couldn't wait until spring to buy flowers and start gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband George; her parents; her sister, Helen (Peter) Momchilovich; and brothers, Eli Potonia and George (Mary) Potonia. She had a constant, friendly smile and kind heart, and every greeting ended in "God be with you." For the last six years, Angie made her home at Country Meadows in Bridgeville with Daisy. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all the Country Meadows angels who provided so much love, care and support. We are so thankful to the entire staff. Also a special thank you to Becky at Bridges Hospice for extra love and support. Friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, and from 10 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Please practice safety measures regarding masks and social distancing. Contributions may be made in Angelina's memory to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110, or Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 450 Maxwell Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Triblive Online Only on May 5, 2020.
