Angeline "Goldie" Zaurski, 87, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was born April 3, 1932, in McKeesport, and was the daughter of the late Michael and Wilma (Milak) Simon. She was the wife of the late Stanley John Zaurski, who passed away March 6, 2017. She was a member of the former St. Stephen's Catholic Church in McKeesport and the Christian Mothers there. She is survived by her daughters, Katherine (Richard) Mondak, of Hermitage, and Michele (David) Majestic, of Canonsburg; sister, Wilma "Mi Mi" Schola, of Elizabeth; and grandchildren, Michael Mondak, of Hermitage, and Angeline "Angie" Majestic and Grace Majestic, of Canonsburg.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township. 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel. Private interment will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.

