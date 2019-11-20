|
Angelo Guiseppe "Shoes" Schinosi, of Glassport, passed peacefully at the Southwestern Veterans Center on Monday, Nov. 18, at age 88. He was husband of Arlene (Shuster) Schinosi; father of Joe (Odile) Schinosi and Jodi (Jerry) Tyskiewicz; grandfather to Kayla, Jake, Madeleine, Noelle and Jean Luc; adoring uncle to many loving nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law to Donna Titus, Dee Schinosi and Hank Bonadio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luigi and Angelica (Pezzano) Schinosi; his brother, Louis Schinosi; and sisters, Louise (Corky) Tacik, Viola (Robert) Lusa and Josephine (Tony) Rondinelli. Angelo was a Marine and combat Korean War veteran. He retired from Copperweld Corp. and Allegheny County. During his time at Copperweld, he served as a union steward and president of his local union. He also served the Glassport community as a councilman. Angelo was an usher at St. Cecilia and a member of the Sons of Italy and the American Legion. He will be remembered most by his love, kindness and generosity to family, friends, acquaintances and animals. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the entire staff at the Southwestern Veterans Center for the past years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Queen of the Rosary. A celebration of his life will follow at the Sons of Italy, Glassport.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019