Anna H. Gefert, 93, of Turtle Creek, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. She was born July 12, 1925, in Wall, a daughter of the late George and Pauline Gefert. She was a longtime member of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Wilmerding. She started working as butcher in the Liberty Market, went on to own Ann's Dairy in Turtle Creek, and then worked for Elliot Companies in Jeanette before retiring from the Westinghouse Airbrake Plant in Wilmerding. She was the youngest of her siblings, but lived to be the oldest, so in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Catherine Sokolowski and Josephine Pflumm; and brothers, Stanley and Anthony Gefert. She is survived by her caretakers, nephew Robert (Thora) Sokolowski and niece Linda Stephenson; and many other nieces and nephews. She enjoyed reading her Bible written in Polish, making pierogies in various churches, and visits from her many friends.

Friends and family will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Jude the Apostle Church in Wilmerding. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Monroeville.

