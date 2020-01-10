|
Anna Marie (Lucarelli) McClain, 77, of East McKeesport, passed peacefully Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, after a 13-year battle with dementia. Anna Marie was the co-founder and owner of Lea's Floral Shop Inc. in East McKeesport. Lea's was named for her and her father Leo. She enjoyed designing floral arrangements to help her customers commemorate special occasions or add special touch of beauty to life. Through the years, many of those same customers became cherished friends who were just like family. Anna Marie had a deep love for her family and friends and will be greatly missed. She was the daughter of the late Leo and Barbara (Dora Bachy) Lucarelli; beloved wife of 55 years to Frank R. McClain; loving mother of Mary Pat Lechliter-King (Dennis, daughters Marissa and Madison, granddaughter Arden), Frank J. McClain (Vicky) and Diane Waszkiewicz (Todd); cherished grandmother of John (Josh), Mark (Julie), Brian (Ali) and Maryann Lechliter, Jessica (Ray Weishorn), Frank Jr. and Lynnie McClain, and Matthew, Elizabeth, Rebecca and the late Kirk Waszkiewicz; and adored great-grandmother to Bailey, Patrick and Anna Lechliter and Charlie Lechliter. Anna Marie gave her talent of designing flowers to so many for more than 50 years. Please honor her by surrounding her with flowers. Her family would like to extend a special thank you to Arden Courts and Bridges Hospice for taking such great care of her.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday at ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Monday in St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Anna Marie will be laid to rest in New St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020