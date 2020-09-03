Anna (Ann) R. Castelli, 90, of Zelienople, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township. Born Aug. 31, 1930, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Patrick Chianese and Mildred Harby Chianese. A woman of strong Catholic faith, Ann was a member of St. Gregory Roman Catholic Church in Zelienople and a former member of St. Raphael Parish, in Morningside. Ann enjoyed singing. Above all, she was a loving mother and Nana who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Kathleen Castelli, Mildred Howard and June A. Elser and her husband, Bob; her sisters, Dolores Castelli, Carmella Chianese and Louise Ellenberger and her husband, Bret; her son-in-law, James L. Sachs; her grandchildren, Jammie Kikel, Angel Moore, Mark (JR) and Michael Howard, Jimi Sachs and Jeremy and Joshua Elser; several great-grandchildren; her nephews, Sean and Zachary Ellenberger; and many other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Augustine (Gus) F. Castelli, who passed away in 1994; her infant son, Augie Jr.; her daughter, Joni B. Sachs; her son-in-law, Mark H. Howard; and her brother-in-law, John Castelli. Friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at St. Gregory Roman Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople, PA 16063. The family kindly asks that personal facial protection be worn to both the viewing and the Mass. Ann will be laid to rest at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, in Verona. Memorial donations may be made in her honor to St. Gregory Roman Catholic Church, or to the American Cancer Society
. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
